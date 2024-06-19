Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

