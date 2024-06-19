Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
