Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

