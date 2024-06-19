Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

