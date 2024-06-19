Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE ETW opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
