Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
