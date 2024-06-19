Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

