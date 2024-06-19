Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EXG opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.