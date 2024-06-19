Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Edap Tms last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

