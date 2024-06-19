Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.6 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Comerica Bank grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.