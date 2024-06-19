Edison Inv. Res Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NioCorp Developments in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for NioCorp Developments’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$8.41.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

