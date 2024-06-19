Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

