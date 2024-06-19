Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

