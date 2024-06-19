Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

LLY stock opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $790.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $894.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

