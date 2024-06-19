Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $790.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $723.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $894.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

