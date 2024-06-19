Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 2,704,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,976,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

