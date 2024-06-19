Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Ennis by 10.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

