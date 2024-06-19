Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 10.11%.
EBF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $23.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
