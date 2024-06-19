Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23. 735,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,569,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.