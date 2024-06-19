EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

