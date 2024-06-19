EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.