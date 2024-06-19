Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 420,854 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.