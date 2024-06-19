Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

