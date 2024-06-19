Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Sunday, June 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $505,863. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

