Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 278.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.