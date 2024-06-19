Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Position Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Esquire Financial worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $377.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.74. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESQ

About Esquire Financial

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.