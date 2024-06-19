esure Group (LON:ESUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.55). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.55), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares changing hands.
esure Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.60.
About esure Group
esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than esure Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.