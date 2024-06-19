Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,580,482 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Europa Oil & Gas

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland acquired 525,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,254.56 ($6,676.70). Company insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.