Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.63. Evogene shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 75,613 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

