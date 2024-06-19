Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 143,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Evotec

Evotec Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Evotec has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

