Expro Group Holdings to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expro Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Expro Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,722,240 shares of company stock worth $60,545,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 404,392 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 1,441,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 315,674 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

