Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 210,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 648,251 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exscientia Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 22.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

