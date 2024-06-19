Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Price Performance
EXXAF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
