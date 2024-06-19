Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

EXXAF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.