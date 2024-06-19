Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

