Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,268,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 177,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

