Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,268,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 177,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

