Fairman Group LLC Buys Shares of 499 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $353.95 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.18 and a 200 day moving average of $351.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

