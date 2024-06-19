Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Up 5.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 14,946,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 105,123,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

