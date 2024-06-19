Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Ralph D. Macali Acquires 825 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Ralph D. Macali acquired 825 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $10,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

