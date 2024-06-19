Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fathom Price Performance

FTHM opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Fathom has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 15,832 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,439. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,219 shares of company stock valued at $229,414. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

