Federal Realty Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 143.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
