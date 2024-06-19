Federal Realty Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 143.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

