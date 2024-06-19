Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $79.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 281,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 416,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

