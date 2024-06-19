Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in May

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 635,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.2 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FRRPF stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.