Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in May

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 635,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.2 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
FRRPF stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.
About Fiera Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is a Dividend King?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.