Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,618,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 3,275,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

Filo Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Filo has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

About Filo

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.

