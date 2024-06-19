Financial Analysis: Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -134.52% -35.41% -27.64% Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.61 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.35 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Bone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.79%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

