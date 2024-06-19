Financial Contrast: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) versus Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $150.28 billion 0.38 $18.90 billion $18.55 5.06 Japan Tobacco $20.26 billion N/A $3.42 billion $0.97 14.62

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.31% 11.97% 4.41% Japan Tobacco 17.03% 12.35% 6.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

