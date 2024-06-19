First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

