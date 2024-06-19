First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DVY opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

