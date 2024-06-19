First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,068,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $894.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

