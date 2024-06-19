First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $239,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $685.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $617.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.64. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $687.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

