First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $222,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.