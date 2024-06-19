First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $153.96.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

