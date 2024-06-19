FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE FE opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.